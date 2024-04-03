166 Hospitalized over Health Issues Linked to Beni Koji

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who have been hospitalized over health issues associated with Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s supplement products containing "beni koji" red fermented rice came to 166 as of Monday, Japan's health ministry said Tuesday.

The figure was up by nine from Sunday.

The ministry has urged 173 companies that procured beni koji from Kobayashi Pharmaceutical to check by Friday if there have been any health issues related to their own products using the substance.

No health damage report has been filed by any of the companies as of Tuesday, according to the ministry.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]