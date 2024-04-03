Kishida, Prabowo Agree to Strengthen Japan-Indonesia Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto at a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday agreed to strengthen their countries' cooperative relations in security and other fields.

Kishida is hoping to deepen the bilateral collaboration to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, apparently keeping China's growing presence in mind.

In the meeting at the prime minister's office, Kishida congratulated Prabowo, who is currently Indonesia's defense minister, on his victory in the presidential election in the Southeast Asian nation in February and welcomed his visit to Japan as "a Japan-oriented attitude." The visit is "very encouraging," Kishida said.

"I want (Japan and Indonesia) to further advance cooperation as comprehensive and strategic partners sharing basic values and principles," the prime minister said, showing Japan's readiness to offer support to Indonesia in areas including infrastructure and energy.

Kishida also told Prabowo that Japan will give a push for Indonesia's bid to become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

