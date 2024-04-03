6 Japanese Automakers' U.S. Sales Rise in Jan.-March

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Combined new automobile sales in the United States by six major Japanese automakers in January-March rose 15.3 pct from a year before to 1.43 million units, according to their announcements Tuesday.

All of the six manufacturers saw their sales increase in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting brisk demand for hybrid vehicles and a recovery from production disruptions caused by semiconductor shortages.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s U.S. sales jumped 20.3 pct to 565,098 units, led by the popularity of its mainstay RAV4 SUV and Corolla sedan. Sales of Toyota's electrified vehicles, mostly hybrids, soared 74.1 pct to 206,850 units, accounting for nearly 40 pct of the automaker's overall U.S. sales.

Honda Motor Co. saw its U.S. sales climb 17.3 pct to 333,824 units, buoyed by strong demand for the CR-V and HR-V SUVs. Sales of Honda's hybrids grew 25.5 pct to 61,915 units.

U.S. sales went up 7.2 pct to 252,735 units at Nissan Motor Co., 6.7 pct to 152,996 units at Subaru Corp., 13.3 pct to 100,103 units at Mazda Motor Corp. and 35.7 pct to 28,403 units at Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

