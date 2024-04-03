N. Korea Succeeds in Test-Firing Hypersonic Missile: State Media

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 3 (Jiji Press)--North Korea has succeeded in test-firing Tuesday a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead, the country's state media said Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the launch and "said with pride that another powerful strategic offensive weapon was developed," according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The test launch verified the maneuvering capability of the warhead, it said.

Kim was quoted as saying that North Korea has succeeded in the project of making all missiles "solid-fueled, warhead-controlled and nuclear warhead-carrying," and that the success will bring about great change in enhancing the country's nuclear war deterrence capability.

The latest hypersonic warhead is said to be difficult to detect and intercept because it can separate from the missile and glide. Solid-fuel missiles can be launched in a shorter period of time than liquid-fuel missiles, which require time to inject fuel.

