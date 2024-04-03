Tsunami Observed in Okinawa after Strong Quake off Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday morning rocked Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa as well, with tsunami from the temblor observed in the island prefecture.

The quake with an estimated magnitude of 7.7 struck off the east coast of Taiwan around 8:58 a.m., registering 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in the town of Yonaguni in Okinawa, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It occurred at a depth of 23 kilometers, the agency said.

The agency issued tsunami warnings for the main island of Okinawa and Okinawa's Miyakojima-Yaeyama region covering islands close to Taiwan. The warnings were downgraded to tsunami advisories at 10:40 a.m. They were eventually lifted at noon.

Tsunami measuring around 30 centimeters reached Yonaguni and Miyako islands around 9:18 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., respectively. A 20-centimeter tsunami was observed in Ishigaki Island at 10:42 a.m.

At a meeting of the prefectural government's disaster response headquarters around 11 a.m., Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said that there had been no reports of damage to people or property in Okinawa from the earthquake and tsunami.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]