Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Suspends New Grad Hiring

Osaka, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. has suspended its recruitment of new graduates for fiscal 2025 in the wake of a series of health hazards associated with its supplements containing “beni koji” red yeast rice, it was learned Wednesday.

Under the company’s plan to recruit about 50 graduates for the next fiscal year from April 2025, some applicants have already proceeded to the selection stage including interviews.

There is no prospect for resuming the recruitment activities, according to officials of the Osaka-based company.

As of Monday, five users of the supplements in question had died and 166 had been hospitalized.

The impact has been spreading, with complaints of illness after taking similar beni koji products reported in Taiwan.

