No Injuries Reported among Japanese in Taiwan Quake: Japan Govt

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the government has not received any reports of Japanese nationals in Taiwan being injured or killed in Wednesday's earthquake that occurred just off the east coast of Taiwan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake with an estimated magnitude of 7.7 registered 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in the town of Yonaguni in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan. The agency issued tsunami warnings to the Okinawa main island region and the Miyakojima-Yaeyama region covering islands close to Taiwan. Tsunamis of up to 30 centimeters were later observed in the Okinawa islands of Yonaguni, Miyako and Ishigaki.

Hayashi at Wednesday's press conference said that the tsunamis have not damaged buildings or caused human damage in Okinawa so far.

Speaking at a meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "We will take all necessary measures, including gathering information."

"We will quickly provide assistance to Taiwan if requested," he added.

