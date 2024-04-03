USW Rejects Nippon Steel's Employment Proposals

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The United Steelworkers union Tuesday reiterated its opposition to Nippon Steel Corp.'s proposed acquisition of United States Steel Corp., rejecting the Japanese company's proposals on employment.

Nippon Steel's proposals for ensuring employment at U.S. Steel are "nothing more than another collection of empty promises and open-ended language that would enable it to skirt obligations to workers and retirees," the USW said in a statement.

The USW said that Nippon Steel has made several commitments in its letter dated Wednesday, including not laying off employees through 2026. The union said in its response that the commitments "have baked into them ways to release Nippon (Steel) from following through."

Nippon Steel last December announced plans to acquire U.S. Steel. Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori visited the USW last month to explain the company's proposals on employment.

Both U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, have expressed opposition to Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]