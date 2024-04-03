Isuzu to Launch Driverless Truck Biz in FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Isuzu Motors Ltd. said Wednesday that it will launch as early as fiscal 2027 a truck and bus business featuring Level 4 autonomous driving technology, which allows fully driverless vehicles to operate under certain conditions.

The Japanese automaker hopes that the move will help address a labor shortage in the Japanese logistics sector. Isuzu plans to collaborate with existing bus and logistics companies under the initiative.

Isuzu President and Chief Operating Officer Shinsuke Minami told a press conference in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, that autonomous driving technology is easier to introduce for trucks and buses, which often run on fixed routes, than for passenger cars.

The technology is "very much needed in the logistics industry, where there is a shortage of drivers," he said.

Isuzu also said it plans to nearly double revenues to 6 trillion yen in fiscal 2030, which ends in March 2031, from the current level.

