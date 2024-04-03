Shizuoka Governor Apologizes for Gaffe

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu on Wednesday apologized for his latest gaffe, viewed as insulting to people in certain professions.

In a speech to newly hired prefectural officials Monday, Kawakatsu said, “Unlike (those who) sell vegetables, raise cattle and make things, you are basically highly intellectual people.”

At a press conference Wednesday, the governor said, “I hurt people’s feelings with my inadequate wording.”

“The primary industry is the sector I’ve valued the most, and I’m sorry if I hurt (people’s) feelings,” he also said. He did not, however, retract the remark in question.

Kawakatsu cited the gaffe and a delay in the schedule to open the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation line as reasons for offering his resignation on Tuesday.

