Kishida Vows Continued Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated his country's commitment to Ukraine's reconstruction from the war with Russia, during telephone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Ahead of his trip to the United States next week, Kishida is believed to have conveyed to Zelenskyy Tokyo's intention to continue to support Ukraine in cooperation with major Western countries.

It was the first phone call between Kishida and Zelenskyy since November last year.

Referring to a meeting that Japan hosted in February to promote Ukraine's reconstruction, Kishida said he aims to steadily implement the results of the conference. Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude.

Kishida expressed a willingness to make progress on bilateral talks on security support for Ukraine, a Japanese government official said.

