LDP Eyes Membership Suspension for More Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering suspending former parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi from party membership over a high-profile slush funds scandal involving intraparty factions, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The LDP is also expected to suspend former policy chief Koichi Hagiuda and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno from party posts, the people said.

Takagi, Hagiuda and Matsuno are key members of the intraparty faction formerly led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is at the center of the scandal.

The LDP's ethics committee is expected to formalize punishments for those involved in the scandal, including Takagi, Hagiuda and Matsuno, as early as Thursday.

Suspension from party membership is the third-heaviest measure in the eight-tier penalty system under the LDP's disciplinary rules. Suspension from party posts is the sixth-heaviest measure.

