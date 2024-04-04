Seiyu to Withdraw from Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Seiyu Co. has said it will withdraw from food supermarket operations in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region.

Seiyu said Wednesday that it will sell its 69 stores, mostly Sunny food supermarket outlets, in Kyushu to Izumi Co., a supermarket operator based in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, on Aug. 1. The amount of the deal has not been disclosed.

Seiyu has also announced its withdrawal from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Referring to its withdrawals from Hokkaido and Kyushu, a public relations official of Seiyu said that the company will strengthen its management base by focusing its business resources on Japan's Honshu main island.

The company hopes to maintain the employment of all its staff in Hokkaido and Kyushu, including part-time workers.

