U.S., Japan to Discuss Joint Defense Equipment Production Scheme

Washington, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States are set to discuss the launch of a new scheme for the joint production of defense equipment at an upcoming summit meeting, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said Wednesday.

"One of the things that I think you'll see next week are steps for the first time that will allow the United States and Japan to work more collaboratively on joint development and potentially coproduction of vital military and defense equipment," Campbell said in a speech at a think tank in Washington.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on April 10.

One of the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic is that some of supply chains on the military side are "so narrow and easily clogged," the deputy secretary noted. "We are going to need to have more capacity in play."

Campbell also said next week's summit will be "historic for the updating of the U.S.-Japan security partnership."

