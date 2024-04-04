80 Pct of Crime Victims in Japan Not Receiving Damages, Benefits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Some 80 pct of crime victims in Japan have not received damages from perpetrators or state benefits, a National Police Agency survey showed Thursday.

The survey also found that only 1.3 pct of victims received assistance from lawyers in negotiating with perpetrators.

The online survey, conducted between last December and this January, received 819 valid responses from victims and bereaved families of crimes such as murders, sex crimes and traffic accidents.

Of them, 654 said they did not receive public benefits or compensation, while 25 said they received damages from perpetrators apart from insurance money payments.

The proportion of respondents who said they did not enter negotiations with or file lawsuits against perpetrators stood at 88.0 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]