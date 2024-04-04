Japan Police Issue 203 Penalties over Malicious Host Clubs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency has issued 203 administrative penalties in relation to the issue of malicious host clubs in the first two months of 2024, it was learned Thursday.

The punishments over violations of the entertainment business law and other regulations were given in 19 prefectures, after the agency urged prefectural police departments last November to carry out crackdowns.

According to the NPA, there are some 1,000 host clubs, where “host” male drinking companions serve customers, around the country. Malicious host clubs charge customers extortionate fees for drinks and services sold on credit, and force them into prostitution in order to collect the debt.

Police raided 729 host clubs in 33 prefectures in November and December last year based on the entertainment business law and issued administrative penalties this January and February for violations such as failing to appropriately display prices. Five of such penalties were business suspension orders.

Police have stepped up arrests in relation to the issue, with Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department arresting a host in March for allegedly taking away a woman’s health insurance card and attempting to force her into prostitution to repay debt.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]