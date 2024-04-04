Sharp Eyeing Lease of Idle Space at LCD Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Sharp Corp. is considering leasing idle space at some of its liquid crystal display panel plants, informed sources said Thursday.

With the move, the electronics maker is seeking to improve its earnings at a time when the company has been failing to utilize its plants effectively amid a slump in its LCD business.

Specifically, Sharp is considering renting out such space at its plants in the city of Kameyama and the town of Taki, both in Mie Prefecture, western Japan.

The company makes small and midsize LCD panels at the plants, but it has suspended operations at some buildings as they have been unprofitable due to a deterioration in the LCD market.

Sharp posted a consolidated net loss of 260.8 billion yen in the business year that ended in March, bracing for a loss of 10 billion yen in the current business year, dragged down by the poor performance of its LCD business. A company official said the lease plan is still being considered and details have not been fixed.

