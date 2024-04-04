BOJ Lowers Economic Views for 7 of 9 Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan downgraded its economic assessments for seven of the country's nine regions in a quarterly report released Thursday, citing the suspension of automobile production and shipments by some makers.

The downgrades for the seven regions, including Tokai and Hokuriku in central Japan, also reflected sluggish sales of seasonal home appliances due to the warm winter. The report pointed to downward pressure on part of personal spending and production in Hokuriku following the Jan. 1 massive earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, part of the region.

In the regional economic report, adopted at the day's meeting of BOJ branch managers, the central bank kept its assessments unchanged for the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the Shikoku western region.

The BOJ lowered its assessments on production for six regions, including Kinki and Chugoku in western Japan and Tokai, owing to the suspension of automobile production and shipments reflecting vehicle testing scandals at Daihatsu Motor Co. and Toyota Industries Corp.

Assessments on personal spending were downgraded for five regions, including Tohoku in northeastern Japan and the Kanto-Koshinetsu eastern to central region, partly because of a slump in automobile sales.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]