Oldest Japanese Man Dies at 112

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's oldest man, 112-year-old Gisaburo Sonobe in the city of Tateyama in the eastern prefecture of Chiba, has died, officials of the city and the health ministry said Thursday.

The date and cause of his death have not been revealed.

Sonobe, born in November 1911, became the oldest male in the country in November 2022, when a 111-year-old man in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, passed away.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]