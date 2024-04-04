Tokyo Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The sample cherry tree monitored in Tokyo by the Japan Meteorological Agency has come into full bloom, the agency said Thursday.

The full bloom of the Somei-Yoshino cherry tree at Yasukuni Shrine was four days later than usual years and 13 days later than last year. The start of its blossoming was reported Friday.

The last time that the tree reached full bloom in April was in 2017.

