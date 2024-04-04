Honda N-Box Stays Best-Selling Car in Japan in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle was the best-selling car in Japan for the third straight year in fiscal 2023, which ended Sunday, according to industry reports released on Thursday.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact and Corolla sedan ranked second and third, respectively.

Sales of the N-Box rose 6.7 pct from the previous year to 218,478 units thanks to its spacious interior and the first model update in six years last autumn.

Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto fell to fifth place from fourth in the previous year as production of the minivehicle has been suspended due to the company's test fraud scandal. The automaker's Move minivehicle tumbled to 14th from seventh.

Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Spacia minivehicle came fourth, up from sixth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]