Japan's LDP Punishes Members over Slush Funds Scandal

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday meted out punishments against 39 of its members, mostly lawmakers, for their involvement in a high-profile slush funds scandal involving two of its intraparty factions.

The LDP urged former General Council chief Ryu Shionoya and Hiroshige Seko, former secretary-general for party lawmakers in the House of Councillors to leave the party, the second-heaviest measure under the party's eight-tier penalty system. Seko later submitted a letter of resignation from the LDP.

Former LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura and former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura had their party membership suspended for a year. Former LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi was given a six-month membership suspension. Membership suspension is the third-heaviest measure.

Shionoya, Seko, Shimomura, Nishimura and Takagi are all former key members of an LDP faction formerly led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Among other key Abe faction members, former LDP policy head Koichi Hagiuda and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno were suspended from party posts, the sixth-heaviest measure, for one year.

