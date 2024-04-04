LDP Decides Punishments for Key Members over Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday decided punishments against key member lawmakers over a high-profile slush funds scandal.

At the day's meeting of the party's ethics committee, the LDP decided to urge former party General Council chief Ryu Shionoya and Hiroshige Seko, former party secretary-general for LDP lawmakers in the House of Councillors, to leave the party, the second-heaviest measure under the party's eight-tier penalty system.

Former LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura and former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura will have their party membership suspended for a year. Former LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi was given a six-month party membership suspension.

Former LDP policy head Koichi Hagiuda and former Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno were slapped with a one-year suspension from party posts.

