Japan’s Finance Ministry Warns of Higher Interest Payments

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government’s interest payments on bonds are expected to grow by 8.7 trillion yen in fiscal 2033 if long-term interest rates rise by 1 percentage point from the current assumption, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry issued the estimate amid concerns that public finances will get worse after the Bank of Japan last month raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years.

The estimate also showed that interest payments will rise by 0.8 trillion yen from 11.1 trillion yen in fiscal 2025 and by 2 trillion yen from 13.2 trillion yen in fiscal 2026 if long-term interest rates rise by 1 point.

The government’s fiscal 2024 budget calls for general-account spending of over 112 trillion yen, the second-largest on record.

Debt servicing costs make up a record 27 trillion yen, or some 24 pct of the total. Outstanding government bonds are set to top 1,000 trillion yen.

