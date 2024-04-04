Hoya Hit with System Failure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Hoya Corp. has been hit with a system glitch, the Japanese leading lens maker said Thursday.

The system failure apparently caused by unauthorized access by a third party left Hoya unable to make eyewear lenses and other products, the company said, adding that it is uncertain at the moment when the glitch will be fixed.

Hoya said that it defected a system failure at an overseas office Saturday, addressed the issue by isolating affected servers and reported it to authorities.

The world's second-biggest lens maker is investigating a possible breach of personal information, but the probe is expected to take several days to complete.

Eyeglass store chain Jins Inc. suspended sales of some lenses Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]