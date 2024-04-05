Japan-China-S. Korea Summit Being Planned for May

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 5 (Jiji Press)--A meeting among the leaders of Japan, China and South Korea is being planned for May with Seoul as the chair, it was learned Friday.

If realized, it will be the first trilateral summit since December 2019. The three Asian neighbors' foreign ministers had agreed last November to hold a three-way summit at an early date.

The three countries had held such a conference annually in principle, but the practice stopped due to chilled Tokyo-Seoul relations and the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea had aimed to host a summit last year, but it was postponed.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to attend the planned meeting, as are South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

