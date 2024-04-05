Record 7,200 People Serve as “Community Reactivators” in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--A record 7,200 people in Japan served as members of a government-subsidized squad who move from urban to nonurban areas to work on promoting regional revitalization in fiscal 2023, up by 753 from the previous year, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

The number of municipalities that accepted members of the Community-Reactivating Cooperator Squad also hit a record high of 1,164, up by 48, apparently reflecting growing interest in migration to rural areas.

The government aims to increase the number of such cooperators to 10,000 by fiscal 2026. To achieve this goal, the ministry plans to put energy into publicizing the squad’s activities and support municipalities’ efforts to accept squad members.

Of the country’s 47 prefectures, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, accepted the largest number of community-reactivating squad members in fiscal 2023, at 1,084, followed by Nagano, central Japan, at 461, and Fukushima, northeastern Japan, at 313. Some 60 pct of the squad members were men and about 40 pct were women. Two out of three were in their 20s or 30s, 20 pct were in their 40s and less than 10 pct were in their 50s.

Of 11,123 people who finished their terms as members of the squad by the end of March 2023, 7,214, or around 65 pct, continue to live in municipalities that accepted them or in nearby areas, according to the ministry.

