Japan to Ban Exports of 164 Goods to Russia

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to newly ban exports of 164 goods to Russia, including automobile engine oil and optical equipment.

The cabinet approved the export ban for items that could strengthen Russia's industrial base, as part of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The ban will take effect April 17.

Also on Friday, the Japanese trade ministry said that it has revised a ministerial notice to ban imports of Russian nonindustrial diamonds, used in jewelry. The measure enters into effect May 10.

"We will make every effort to implement the ban on exports to and imports from Russia in cooperation with the international community," trade minister Ken Saito told a press conference.

