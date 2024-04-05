Shionoya May Seek Re-examination of Penalty over LDP Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Senior Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Ryu Shionoya hinted Friday that he will consider the possibility of asking the Japanese ruling party's ethics panel to re-examine a penalty against him over a high-profile slush funds scandal involving LDP factions.

On Thursday, the ethics committee decided to urge Shionoya, former chairman of the LDP's General Council, to leave the party, the second-heaviest measure under the LDP's eight-tier penalty system.

Shionoya voiced frustration at the punishment and showed his possible plan to seek re-examination, at a press conference held on Friday.

According to the LDP's disciplinary rules, party members dissatisfied with punishments against them decided by the ethics committee are allowed to ask the LDP's president for re-examination. The ethics committee will review the cases if the General Council concludes after discussions that there are sufficient reasons for the members to make such requests.

Shionoya was a key member of the LDP faction formerly led by the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The intraparty group is at the center of the political funds scandal.

