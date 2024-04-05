2 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 5 (Jiji Press)--Two China Coast Guard ships intruded into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Friday.

According to the 11th Coast Guard Regional Headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture, the two vessels entered the seas south of Senkaku islets including Minaji Kojima 20 to 25 minutes past noon.

During their stay there, they attempted to come close to Japanese fishing boats.

Japan Coast Guard patrol ships secured the safety of the fishing boats and warned the Chinese vessels to move out.

It was the first intrusion by a Chinese official ship into Japanese waters surrounding the group of uninhabited islands since Saturday and eighth this year.

