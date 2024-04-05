2 Japanese Women Rescued after Quake in Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese women have been rescued from a hotel in a mountainous area of Taiwan following Wednesday's major earthquake, authorities said Friday.

The two are among 82 people rescued by helicopter from the area in Hualien County, the authorities said, noting that over 600 people were stranded there as of Friday afternoon.

Ten people are still missing in the area after the quake, while 10 people have been confirmed dead in the county.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]