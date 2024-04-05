Entrance Ceremonies Held in Quake-Hit Central Japan City

Newsfrom Japan

Suzu, Ishikawa Pref., April 5 (Jiji Press)--Entrance ceremonies were held Friday at elementary and junior high schools in the city of Suzu in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa, hit hard by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Tada Elementary School held its entrance ceremony for 10 new pupils at a hall in the city as its school building is currently used as an evacuation center for surviving victims of the magnitude-7.6 quake, which measured up to the maximum level of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

"Many people are working hard to restore Suzu," Senji Michibata, the 59-year-old principal of the school, said in a speech at the ceremony. "You are the hope of Suzu. Let's do our best while supporting each other."

Among the new pupils is Riko Ikeyachi, 6, whose home was destroyed by the disaster. Her 44-year-old father, Hiroto, said, "We had a tough time, but I'm really happy to be able to see my daughter's big moment."

Midorigaoka Junior High School held its ceremony at the same hall later Friday to welcome 28 new students.

