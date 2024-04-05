Japan to Provide 1 M. Dollars to Quake-Hit Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will provide 1 million dollars in emergency grant aid to Taiwan, which was hit by a powerful earthquake Wednesday, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday.

The aid will be provided via the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in Tokyo at the request of Taiwan, Kamikawa told a news conference.

As important friends, Japan and Taiwan have supported each other when facing difficulties, she said, adding that Japan will provide necessary support proactively.

