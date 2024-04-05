Japan to Provide 1 M. Dollars to Quake-Hit Taiwan
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will provide 1 million dollars in emergency grant aid to Taiwan, which was hit by a powerful earthquake Wednesday, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday.
The aid will be provided via the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in Tokyo at the request of Taiwan, Kamikawa told a news conference.
As important friends, Japan and Taiwan have supported each other when facing difficulties, she said, adding that Japan will provide necessary support proactively.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]