Uber to Launch Ride-Sharing Services in Japan Mon.

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Uber Japan said it will launch on Monday its ride-sharing services, in which people use their personal vehicles to offer paid rides, in Japan.

The move is designed to cope with a shortage of taxi drivers in urban areas and tourist spots in the country.

With the Japanese government easing regulations for ride-sharing, such services are now allowed in some areas in Tokyo, Kyoto, Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures, on condition that operations are managed by taxi companies. Customers need to make a reservation via a ride-hailing app, and decide both the points of departure and arrival, as well as fares, beforehand. Services are only available during hours when vacant taxis tend to become scarce.

Uber Japan will connect drivers, who are employed by partner taxi operators, and customers.

Several dozen vehicles will be available under the Uber Japan services, with the number of cars in service planned to increase gradually.

