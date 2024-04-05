Japan, U.S. to Establish Disaster Relief Hub

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States plan to jointly establish a hub for relief supplies to be sent in the event of natural disasters in the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to confirm the plan at their summit meeting in Washington on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

Under the plan, Japan and the United States will gather and store medical supplies, water and tents in one place and deliver stockpiled goods in the event of a natural disaster in areas including earthquake-prone Taiwan and the South China Sea, which is vulnerable to typhoons.

"We haven't done this with any other country," Emanuel told a news conference in Tokyo, referring to the joint relief hub. He did not say where the facility will be established.

On the occasion of the summit, Japan and the United States will announce plans to grant a total of 110 million dollars to two artificial intelligence research projects involving four universities in the two countries, Emanuel said.

