Quake-Hit Railway in Central Japan Fully Reopens after 3 Months

Anamizu, Ishikawa Pref., April 6 (Jiji Press)--Operations were resumed in all sections of the Noto Tetsudo railway on Saturday after the train line was damaged in a massive earthquake that rocked the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on New Year's Day.

The area where operations were resumed for the first time in three months on the day was the 16.8-kilometer section connecting Noto-Nakajima Station in the city of Nanao in Ishikawa Prefecture and Anamizu Station in the town of Anamizu, also in Ishikawa.

Operations on the railway will be limited to around 80 pct of normal times for the time being.

On Saturday, a ceremony was held at Anamizu Station to commemorate the reopening of all Noto Tetsudo sections.

"We made it in time for the new fiscal year and the new school year" from April, Tetsuya Nakata, head of the railway's operator, a public-private, or third-sector, company, said.

