Japan, U.S., Australia, Philippines to Hold Joint Maritime Drill

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and the militaries of the United States, Australia and the Philippines will conduct a joint maritime exercise within the Philippine exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea on Sunday, the four countries' defense ministers said in a joint statement Saturday.

The drill, to be held as part of the four nations' "maritime cooperative activity," is apparently intended to highlight their unity to warn against China's maritime expansion. The MSDF Akebono destroyer will join the drill.

The four countries conducted a joint exercise in the South China Sea also in August last year.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the Philippines has been conducting drills and patrol activities in the South China Sea together with the United States and also with Australia on a bilateral basis as part of their joint maritime activity. Future activities under the four-nation framework have not been decided.

Through the upcoming joint exercise, the four countries will demonstrate their "collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

