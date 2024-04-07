INTERVIEW: Expert Cites Need for Stronger U.S. Military Command in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 6 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. expert has stressed the urgent need for strengthening the functions of the U.S. military command in Japan in order to promote coordination with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

The U.S. military's Operation Tomodachi relief activities conducted jointly with the SDF after the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami that mainly hit northeastern Japan "was the most significant bilateral effort to carry out operations together," James Schoff, senior director at Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA in Washington, said in a recent interview.

Although the operation was successful overall, "there were challenges and difficulties" in a variety of areas, including on the decision-making front and in terms of how the U.S. military and the SDF shared information, Schoff, who studies the modernizing of Japan-U.S. command and control relationships, said in the interview held before a Japan-U.S. summit in Washington next Wednesday.

After that, the two sides conducted exercises more closely and "we started moving toward more integration...at the very end of the process," between the units, Schoff said.

Still, the operational planning and the decision-making for U.S. forces in Japan are done "service by service" under the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquartered in Hawaii, according to Schoff.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]