Govt. Holds Hearings at Kobayashi Pharmaceutical on Supplements

Osaka, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry and the city government of Osaka conducted hearings Saturday at the headquarters of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. in the western Japan city over health hazards possibly linked to its supplement products containing "beni koji" red fermented rice.

They are believed to have looked into the company's operation structure and its response to the issue. The hearings finished after about two hours.

Of those who took the supplements, five people have died and 196 people have been hospitalized so far.

In a batch of the supplement product called "beni koji choleste help," puberulic acid, a natural compound derived from blue mold, was detected. According to the ministry, puberulic acid is highly toxic, and it is not normally contained in supplements.

Puberulic acid was detected in ingredients made in April to October last year, and those manufactured last September contained the toxic substance the most.

