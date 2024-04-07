Japanese Prince Hisahito Visits Tamagawa University

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Prince Hisahito visited Tamagawa University in the city of Machida in Tokyo with his father, Crown Prince Akishino, on Saturday.

The 17-year-old prince and the Crown Prince toured the campus including laboratories under the guidance of a professor of the College of Agriculture and others.

At an abalone farming facility that boasts cutting-edge technology, Prince Hisahito asked, "There are 20,000 of them in here," and carefully observed the abalone taken out of a tank.

In the insect science laboratory, the prince held a hornet's nest in his hand and said, "There are several layers." Also looking at the nest, Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, said, "It's pretty thick."

They also visited a biotope, a farm where various organisms live, on the campus. When Prince Hisahito heard about dragonflies flying in there, he said, "The environment is being maintained."

