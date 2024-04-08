(Update) Pros, Cons Heard in Hiroshima over "Oppenheimer" Film

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Both positive and negative comments about "Oppenheimer" have been heard in the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima since the biographic film about Robert Oppenheimer, the U.S. physicist known as the "father of the atomic bomb," hit screens in Japan late last month.

While some said the movie, which won seven Oscars including best picture at this year's U.S. Academy Awards, will provide an opportunity to discuss the abolition of nuclear weapons, some others complained that the depiction is insufficient because there is no scene of an atomic bomb being dropped.

On March 29, the premiere day of Oppenheimer in Japan, many viewers visited the Hatchoza movie theater in Hiroshima. According to the theater, the film has continued to attract a lot of people there.

"Oppenheimer was a person with tremendous distress," said Ai Gunji, a 16-year-old second-year high school student in Hiroshima who saw the film on the premiere day.

"It was a movie in which you can learn the viewpoint of the person who made the atomic bomb," Gunji said, evaluating the film positively.

