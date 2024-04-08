INTERVIEW: Japan, U.S. Should Work with Indo-Pacific Partners

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 8 (Jiji Press)--It is "critically important" for Japan and the United States to work with other allies and friends in the Indo-Pacific, a key U.S. lawmaker stressed in an interview with Jiji Press ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's state visit to the United States from Monday.

Kishida's upcoming visit "shows that our alliance is very unified," said Young Kim, head of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee's subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific.

"Our alliance in coordination with each other and with other allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region is critically important," she noted.

During his visit, Kishida will hold a bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday and participate in a three-way summit with Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Kishida is scheduled to deliver a speech at the U.S. Congress. It will be the first congressional speech by Japan's prime minister since then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's speech in 2015.

