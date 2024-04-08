INTERVIEW: Kirin Aims to Boost Health Food Biz in Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Kirin Holdings Co. aims to become a leading group in health food-related operations in Asia, President Takeshi Minakata has said.

"We are eager to become the No. 1 or No. 2 player in Asia" in the sector, he said in a recent interview, indicating that the major Japanese food and beverage group plans to further strengthen its health food operations by leveraging the brand power of Blackmores Ltd., an Australian health supplements firm it acquired in 2023.

Kirin hopes to raise Blackmores' sales revenue to 100 billion yen by 2030, about 1.5 times the current level, through the utilization of its group resources.

Minakata said that Kirin is "proceeding steadily" with a project to develop products using its original material called "Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma," believed to help maintain immune functions. Kirin plans to launch them under the Blackmores brand in 2025 or later.

Regarding Kirin's mainstay beer business, Minakata said that "we'll make proposals that meet diverse values amid changes" such as the country's aging population and young people's shift away from alcoholic drinks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]