Nara Pref. to Expand Area for Culling Iconic Deer

Nara, April 9 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of the prefectural government of Nara, western Japan, decided late last month to expand the area for culling the prefecture's iconic deer over damage they cause to agricultural products.

The prefectural panel will discuss culling methods and other details to draw up a new protection program in fiscal 2025, which starts in April next year, for wild Japanese deer living in Nara Park in the city of Nara, the prefecture's capital, and surrounding mountain forests.

The deer of Nara are designated as a natural treasure of Japan and are subject to protection. However, as crop damage caused by the deer has become an issue, the prefectural government has divided their habitat into three zones--the protection zone centered on Nara Park, the buffer zone surrounding the protection zone, and the outer management zone.

If deer cause problems in the buffer zone, they are kept indefinitely in the "special fence" area. In the management zone, the culling of such problematic deer began in 2017.

Last year, a veterinarian belonging to the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation, which is involved in conservation activities, reported to the prefectural government and the Nara city government that deer kept in the special fence area were suspected of being mistreated.

