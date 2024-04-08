Ride-Sharing Services Launched in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Ride-sharing services, in which people use their personal vehicles to offer paid rides, were launched in central Tokyo and some other areas of Japan on Monday.

Ride-sharing is expected to help address taxi driver shortages amid an influx of foreign visitors to Japan.

Taxi companies oversee operations of ride-sharing services, including driver training.

“We want to start (the services) across the country as soon as possible,” transport minister Tetsuo Saito said at a launch ceremony in Tokyo hosted by the Tokyo Hire-Taxi Association, an industry group.

Digital transformation minister Taro Kono said that “we want many people to feel the convenience” of ride-sharing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]