Ride-Sharing Services Launched in Japan
Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Ride-sharing services, in which people use their personal vehicles to offer paid rides, were launched in central Tokyo and some other areas of Japan on Monday.
Ride-sharing is expected to help address taxi driver shortages amid an influx of foreign visitors to Japan.
Taxi companies oversee operations of ride-sharing services, including driver training.
“We want to start (the services) across the country as soon as possible,” transport minister Tetsuo Saito said at a launch ceremony in Tokyo hosted by the Tokyo Hire-Taxi Association, an industry group.
Digital transformation minister Taro Kono said that “we want many people to feel the convenience” of ride-sharing.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]