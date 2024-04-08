Strong Quake Jolts Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.1 struck southern parts of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region on Monday.

The quake registered up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale, in Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami was observed following the quake, which took place at around 10:25 a.m. at a depth of 39 kilometers off the eastern coast of the Osumi Peninsula in Kagoshima Prefecture.

