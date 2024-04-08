Japan Pop Duo Yoasobi to Be Invited to White House Dinner

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese pop duo Yoasobi and other celebrities will be invited to a state dinner at the White House this week during a U.S. visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japanese government officials said Monday.

This is apparently aimed at highlighting the friendly relationship between Japan and the United States. Yoasobi is known globally for hit songs such as "Idol."

U.S. President Joe Biden will host the dinner on Wednesday.

Kishida is considering giving "Wajima-nuri," a traditional craft from Ishikawa Prefecture, which was hit hard by a magnitude-7.6 earthquake on New Year's Day, to Biden as a souvenir. He is also considering presenting cherry tree saplings.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]