Japan Calls for Boosting Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Six months after the start of the ongoing war between Israel and the Islamic group Hamas, the Japanese government on Monday called for greater efforts to improve the increasingly grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"Greater efforts by the parties concerned are needed to improve the situation as soon as possible," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

The top government spokesman said that it would become more difficult to provide humanitarian support if Israel continues military operations without the adequate evacuation and protection of civilians.

Asked about Israel's possible violation of the Genocide Convention, Hayashi suggested that this is a matter for the International Court of Justice and that Japan will continue to monitor it.

