Toyota to Be Responsible for Daihatsu Compact Car Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Daihatsu Motor Co. said Monday that its parent, Toyota Motor Corp., will take responsibility for development and certification processes for its compact cars, following its safety test fraud scandal.

Toyota will commission actual development work to Daihatsu.

Hoping to restore trust, Daihatsu will reduce excessive burdens on employees and give more priority to vehicle safety, after increases in vehicle models and shipment destinations pressured workers, resulting in the testing fraud.

Under the new system, Toyota will strengthen its supervision at each stage of the manufacturing processes until certification.

The system will apply first to vehicles due to undergo model changes. Daihatsu will stay in charge of the development of minivehicles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]