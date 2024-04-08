Kishida Leaves for State Visit to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed from Tokyo's Haneda Airport aboard a government plane on Monday for the first state visit to the United States by a Japanese leader since then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's 2015 visit.

Kishida is scheduled to attend a summit meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday and address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Thursday.

Through these events, Kishida apparently hopes to demonstrate the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance at home and abroad.

"The Japan-U.S. alliance is becoming more important as the international community deals with complex and diverse issues and Japan faces an increasingly severe security environment," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office earlier on Monday.

"I want to confirm that Japan and the United States are global partners that will lead (efforts to solve) challenges in the international community together," he said. "It is an important opportunity to send that message to the world."

